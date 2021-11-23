State Street Corp Acquires 15,062 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.05% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $358.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.68. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

