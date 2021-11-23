State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 859 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

