State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,211 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AES were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AES by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,530,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,645,000 after acquiring an additional 516,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AES by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,133,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,576,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AES by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,410,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,849,000 after purchasing an additional 645,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

NYSE AES opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.