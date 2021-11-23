State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCII opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

