State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.12% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $134,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

SVC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

