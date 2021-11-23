State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.26 Million Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Terreno Realty worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,218,000 after purchasing an additional 859,263 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,268,000 after buying an additional 210,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 157,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 138.78%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

