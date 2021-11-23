State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.22 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after purchasing an additional 791,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 114.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $254.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

