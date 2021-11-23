State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 15,496 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

