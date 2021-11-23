Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $20.48 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Stafi has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003206 BTC on major exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $133.87 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stafi Coin Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

