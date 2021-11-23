SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$31.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

SSRM opened at C$24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$17.29 and a 52 week high of C$27.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

