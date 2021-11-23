Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 751,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 275,852 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 296.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 74.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

