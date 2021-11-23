Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 31,540 Shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FreightCar America were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 100,158 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 12.9% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 487,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 55,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 274.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.36. FreightCar America, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

FreightCar America Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

