Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 574.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 147,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 156.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. Equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

