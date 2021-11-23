Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 8,353 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFCS. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $562.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.90 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

