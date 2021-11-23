Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 3,105 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE CBU opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

