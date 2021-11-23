Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $215,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,735 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,140,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,630,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,525 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

