Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 5,100 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5,667.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.44. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

