Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,494 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

