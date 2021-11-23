Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

