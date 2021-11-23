Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.30. Spire also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of SR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

