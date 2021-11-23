Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Shares of SR opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Spire by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

