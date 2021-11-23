Sphinx Trading LP Invests $42,000 in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $81,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $236.70 million, a PE ratio of 132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

