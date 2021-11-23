Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.54

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $4.70. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 7,193,708 shares.
Separately, Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $178.15 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.
About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.
