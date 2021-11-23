Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 392.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $520.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 420,526 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,504. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

