SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.96. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.73 and a 52-week high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

