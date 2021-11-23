SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,360,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 179.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 446,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. 28,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,702. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

