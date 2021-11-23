SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 321.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,605 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 12.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.55% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $47,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.11. 1,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,738. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

