Spaceswap Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00089426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.05 or 0.07493794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.85 or 1.00005387 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Spaceswap Coin Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

