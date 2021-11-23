Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Lee R. Gibson Sells 8,834 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.03. 107,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,366. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

