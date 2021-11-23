South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Sells $507,794.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in South State by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in South State in the third quarter valued at about $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 55.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,261,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 34.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,626,000 after buying an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

