Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.58. The company had a trading volume of 120,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.88. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $191.85 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

