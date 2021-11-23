Soundmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. 7,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,002. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.10 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

