Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.14.

NYSE SHC opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.52. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 933.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

