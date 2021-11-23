Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after buying an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

