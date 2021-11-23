Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.
In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.
