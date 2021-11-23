Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.14% from the company’s current price.
NYSE SONX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.41.
About Sonendo
Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.