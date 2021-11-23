Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.14% from the company’s current price.

NYSE SONX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Sonendo has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $11.41.

About Sonendo

Sonendo Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay. It developed the GentleWave(R) System an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

