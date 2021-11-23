Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 14th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($36.93) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($38.64) to €36.00 ($40.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

