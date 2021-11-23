SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 5.2% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.98 and last traded at $31.98. 4,555 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,538,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

In other SM Energy news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

