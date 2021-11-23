Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post $260.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,824. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 2.38. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.