Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

