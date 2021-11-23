Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 38395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

