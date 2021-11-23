Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.09

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 38395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGFY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.
About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
