Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Critical Survey

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 28.25% 10.52% 1.18% Signature Bank 37.52% 12.14% 0.90%

First Busey has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Busey and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $444.86 million 3.54 $100.34 million $2.20 12.73 Signature Bank $2.01 billion 10.05 $528.36 million $13.95 23.84

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Busey. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Busey and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 2 0 0 2.00 Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07

First Busey presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.61%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $310.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.74%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Signature Bank.

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Busey pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Busey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First Busey on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network. The Remittance Processing segment provides solutions for online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management segment includes full range of asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory services, and farm and brokerage services.. The company was founded by Samuel Busey, Simeon Busey, and William Earhart in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

