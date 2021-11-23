Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Sigilon Therapeutics worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sigilon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $138.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

