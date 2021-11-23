Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.19. 15,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,717. The company has a market cap of $419.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

