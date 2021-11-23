Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In related news, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $445,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,231.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sientra by 921.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIEN opened at $4.30 on Friday. Sientra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.03.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

