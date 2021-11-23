Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 62,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,840,572 shares.The stock last traded at $12.99 and had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

