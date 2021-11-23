Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 9,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SBSW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 169,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,572. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 115,418 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

