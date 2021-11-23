Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on SSSAF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.35. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

