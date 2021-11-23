Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSSAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSSAF opened at $57.23 on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

