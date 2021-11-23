Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 21.4%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.98.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

