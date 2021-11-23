Short Interest in Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Increases By 21.4%

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the October 14th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS TBXXF opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.98.
About Turmalina Metals
