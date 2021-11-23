Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Decreases By 15.5%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Community Financial stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Community Financial news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams acquired 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

